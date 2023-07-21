Aston Villa are keen on signing the Belgian winger Jeremy Doku before the summer transfer window closes.

According to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, Unai Emery is looking to bring in attacking reinforcements and the 21-year-old Belgium has been identified as a target.

Apparently, the West Midlands club have already had a €25 million bid rejected by Rennes for the Belgian winger and they are expected to return with an improved offer of around €30 million now.

Doku is highly rated around Europe and he has the potential to develop into a quality Premier League winger.

The opportunity to move to Aston Villa could be an attractive option for the player. Working under a top-class coach like Emery will help him improve and fulfil his potential.

Aston Villa will be competing in Europe next season and they need to improve their squad before the window closes. They are thought to be closing in on the signing of the French winger Moussa Diaby and it seems that they are looking to complete their front three with the signing of Doku.

Ollie Watkins had to carry the Aston Villa attack last season and the 27-year-old needs more support next season. The likes of Doku and Diaby could make a huge difference in the final third.

The 21-year-old is an excellent dribbler and he will add pace and unpredictability to the Aston Villa attack. If he can improve his end product, he could develop into a top-class player in the coming seasons.

The Belgian contributed to 7 goals and 4 assists across all competitions last season and it remains to be seen whether the West Midlands club can get the deal across the line.

Doku has been linked to the move to the Premier League in the past as well and the player will be excited about the idea of competing in England next season.