Bayern Munich would entertain fresh transfer pathway to land Kyle Walker

Bayern Munich would consider a swap deal for Benjamin Pavard that saw Manchester City’s Kyle Walker go in the opposite direction.

The German champions have made it expressly clear how keen they are on the England international, who presents the ideal solution should the Frenchman likewise make a move in the current window.

“Bayern Munich are yet to get an offer for Benjamin Pavard but what we’ve heard from the player’s side is that he would be interested in a move to Manchester City,” Christian Falk wrote for CaughtOffside in his latest exclusive column.

“One important thing for him is to play as a defender and not a right-back. If Pep Guardiola is playing with three in a row at the back, that would also work fine for him. So this could be the next step when they get into talks.

“Bayern want to sell him, they would talk about the scenario of a swap deal for Kyle Walker.”

Thomas Tuchel’s men have already made a strong start to the window, finalising the move of Kim Min-jae of Napoli following Konrad Laimer’s arrival in the midfield department.

If Bayern can manage to secure a player swap deal for Walker on top of that, it will certainly come as a welcome bonus for the budget in light of Harry Kane’s astronomical asking price.

That is, of course, if the club hasn’t already priced itself out of a deal after Uli Hoeneß jumped the gun with a public announcement on the subject.

Only time will tell whether Tuchel’s men can pull of a window to remember by snapping up the English duo.