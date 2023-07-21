Exclusive: Bayern’s internal reaction to ‘expensive’ Harry Kane transfer cock-up

Bayern bosses are far from happy with Uli Hoeneß’s ill-advised decision to speak publicly about Harry Kane’s future, Christian Falk exclusively informed CaughtOffside in his latest Fact Files column.

CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen rushed to put the fire out with a call to Daniel Levy at Tottenham, though it appears more than likely that this error of judgement will prove costly for the Bavarian outfit.

“Bayern hope to secure a deal for Harry Kane by the end of the month. Uli Hoeneß was talking to the press and confirmed that everyone in the club is talking with Harry Kane – Thomas Tuchel, Jan-Christian Dreesen – he said that ‘Harry Kane gave us his word and if he stays to his word – that will work’.

“The problem is that now everyone is afraid that Daniel Levy is really angry because of these comments, as it’s now official they’re speaking to the player.

“That’s why Dreesen, who’s the CEO, made a call to Levy again to try and calm the situation and apologise about Hoeneß’s comments. You see how explosive things are at the moment.

“The main thing now is that they have confirmed that Harry Kane will do everything to go Bayern Munich. Hoeneß confirmed that. Perhaps he did so to push the deal forward but this could cost Bayern.

“Nobody in the club is amused about this inside Bayern because they know it makes things more difficult and more expensive.”

With the England international reportedly refusing to sign a new contract (The Times), of course, the matter is most certainly a complex one for both parties.

MORE: Christian Falk: Premier League dealt transfer blow as three Bayern stars staying put

There’s no question that new boss Ange Postecoglu would much rather keep hold of one of the most talented English strikers of his generation, though the prospect of silverware in Germany could prove too enticing.

In London, the job at Spurs appears more of a rebuild than a tweak job, which will hardly appeal to a 29-year-old hoping to rake in some trophies before he calls time on his playing career.

With Bayern in clear need of a top striker – a move that will surely allow them to compete for the Champions League trophy next term – and Tottenham in need of far more serious surgery, the odds hardly look to be in the latter’s favour.