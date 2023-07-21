Daniel Levy’s position after Tottenham talisman Harry Kane communicates future decision

Now that Harry Kane has made a definitive decision about his Tottenham future, it brings Daniel Levy’s position in the transfer saga into sharper focus.

The Spurs chairman ensured that the striker didn’t leave when Man City came calling and, thus far, Levy has resisted the overtures of both Man United and Bayern Munich this summer.

However, in many respects the decision on what happens next has been forced upon him, and for a chairman that clearly likes total control of the north London club, that isn’t something he’s used to.

According to ESPN sources, Kane is open to leaving White Hart Lane this summer, but equally will not force an exit.

Kane has no intention of signing a new deal but has effectively backed his chairman into a corner, and any move at this point will be solely dependent on whether Levy decides to accept a fee for him now, or lets him leave next summer for nothing.

What’s worth considering too is that, perhaps, Kane knows that Levy won’t sell him this summer and, to that end, that’s why he’s having a mansion built not far from Chelsea’s training ground, where he could pitch up in a year’s time – and Levy won’t be able to do a thing about it.

A reunion with Mauricio Pochettino in an emerging project would clearly have a pull for Kane and, importantly, would allow him to stay in the Premier League and get closer to Alan Shearer’s all-time goals record.