Harry Kane has made a definitive decision concerning his Tottenham future

It would appear that the Harry Kane saga at Tottenham could soon be sorted out one way or the other after it was reported that the Spurs record scorer has made a definitive decision on his career in north London.

All summer long there has been speculation as to whether the striker will stay at White Hart Lane or be allowed to leave the club.

Chairman, Daniel Levy, has always found himself between a rock and a hard place as far as his talisman is concerned, principally because of the way in which he forced Kane to stay when it appeared he wanted to move to Manchester City.

Man United were credited with serious interest in the player earlier in the summer but seemingly quickly withdrew after it became clear that Levy wouldn’t sell to a Premier League rival.

It’s unclear if that stance extended to teams outside of the English top-flight, but over the past few weeks Bundesliga champions, Bayern Munich, have become increasingly confident that they can get their man.

More Stories / Latest News Exclusive: Bundesliga outfit ‘afraid’ of Manchester United swoop for 23-goal hitman Al Ahli targeting Arsenal and Fulham men as Saudi Pro League juggernaut rolls on Tottenham lining up 25-year-old Brazilian midfielder as key star’s replacement

For his part, Kane will refuse to sign a new deal with Spurs according to The Times (subscription required), and that really has now put the ball firmly in Levy’s court.

Does the chairman get money now for Kane and risk Tottenham starting poorly and not making the Champions League, or does he insist on keeping him knowing he will now leave for nothing in 12 months time?

Decisions, decisions…