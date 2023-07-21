Huge news coming out of PSG as Kylian Mbappe left out of pre-season tour and may never play for club again

Kylian Mbappe has been left out of PSG’s pre-season tour to Japan and Korea amid tension over his contract situation in Paris. 

Earlier in the transfer window, the French superstar informed the Ligue 1 outfit that he does not intend to activate the extra year in his current deal, which means the forward can leave the club next summer for free. PSG have no intention of letting that happen and there has been tension between the parties ever since.

Things may escalate further after the latest development as Ben Jacobs reports that Mbappe has been left out of PSG’s pre-season tour to Japan and Korea.

The superstar is officially up for sale as PSG believe that his sudden demands for a free transfer are so Mbappe can benefit financially from his next move. Some people at the French club are also said to be certain that the France international has already agreed a free transfer with Real Madrid.

According to L’Equipe, the French outlet reports that Mbappe’s exit is closer than ever and that he may never play for PSG again.

This news will shake the world of football as the 24-year-old is the most valuable player in the world and will become the undisputed best player in the world now that Lionel Messi has taken a step down to move to Inter Miami.

Real Madrid will be the favourites to land the superstar this summer but could it be a year too early, and could another join the race?

