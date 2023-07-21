The impact of relegation almost always hits hard, and Leeds United will undoubtedly have found that out again once their drop back into the Championship was confirmed.

Commercial deals, gate receipts, player wages… all are likely to be hit when a team departs the English top-flight.

The all whites, after a terrible second half of 2022/23, need to dust themselves down, stop feeling sorry for themselves and go again.

Elland Road is a ground deserving of Premier League football and new manager, Daniel Farke, will surely be doing his upmost to ensure that this is the case again 12 months from now.

It certainly won’t be easy in a league – the English Championship – that is renowned for its toughness.

What the German will need is players that are up for the fight and willing to go the extra mile to ensure the right result. Any that can’t give him that concession are likely to be shown the door.

One player who appears keen to depart is goalkeeper, Illan Meslier, and chief football writer at the Yorkshire Evening Post, Graham Smyth, doesn’t think the club will be too bothered.

“I don’t think they’d be too upset to be honest if a bid came in for Meslier because of the noises he’s made,” he said on the Inside Elland Road Podcast.

“Everyone has had the adaptation period to get used to the idea of him going, so maybe that’s not such a difficult one.”

Once a hugely important player for the club, it seems that Meslier has become disillusioned with life there after being dropped by Sam Allardyce for Leeds’ last few Premier League games – a decision that was probably long overdue in truth.

Considered undroppable before that point, WhoScored detail that his levels weren’t the best in any event, and sometimes the tough calls need to be made in order for everyone to progress.