Liverpool could land PSG midfielder with acceptable offer

Once the deals to take Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to the Saudi Pro League have been confirmed, Liverpool will be in a race against time to secure one or two replacements ahead of the new Premier League season.

The 2023/24 campaign kicks off in three week’s time, and Jurgen Klopp surely can’t countenance being in a position of not having brought in at least one more player in the middle of the park.

Aside from Henderson and Fabinho, the German has also lost James Milner, Naby Keita, Arthur Melo and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain over the summer.

A particular profile of player would be required as a replacement; someone who has top-flight experience, is combative and can hold a midfield together when under pressure.

That description fits the occasionally hot-headed Marco Verratti, and as The Guardian (subscription required) report, the 30-year-old Italian will be available this summer at the right price.

The outlet suggest that he is a potential target for the Reds, albeit there have been no formal discussions at this stage.

With so many of PSG big star’s departing or looking to leave in 12 month’s time, it seems clear that the French champions are looking for a change of direction on the pitch.

Verratti’s departure may well suit them from a financial point of view too, given that he’s on a reported €277,00 per week (via Capology).