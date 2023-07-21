Man United still way off £86m asking price for 20-year-old star which could hamper transfer

Man United are still pursuing Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund but the Premier League giants are way off the Serie A side’s £86m asking price and have no intention of bidding that high for the striker. 

Atalanta are insisting that they will only sell the striker for their £86m asking price, reports the Daily Mail, but Man United hoped to secure a deal for the young Danish striker for around the £45m mark.

United have already paid out £112m in transfer fees after securing deals for Chelsea‘s Mason Mount and Andre Onana from Inter Milan, but Ten Hag is still in need of a striker heading into the new season and that is the next position he wants sorted out.

Hojlund is one of the Red Devils’ top targets, however, there are restrictions on what the Manchester club can spend.

Atalanta want £86m for Rasmus Hojlund
£86m is a lot to pay for a player that only scored 10 goals in 34 games for Atalanta last season and United’s valuation is closer to the mark when it comes to what they are getting now.

If the Premier League giants can’t get the transfer fee lowered, it remains to be seen who they will pursue next.

