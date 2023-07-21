Manchester City plotting ambitious move for 26-year-old Champions League finalist

Manchester City are reportedly keen on signing the Italian international midfielder Nicolo Barella.

The Inter Milan midfielder is highly rated around Europe and he has proven himself to be a reliable performer for club and country. He helped the Italian club reach the Champions League final last season.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Manchester City are impressed with his performances and Pep Guardiola remains an admirer of the Inter Milan midfielder.

Apparently, Manchester City could look to make a move for him if Bernardo Silva ends up leaving the club.

Although Barella is a central midfielder and Silva happens to be an attacking midfielder, Manchester City believe that he would be a quality acquisition for their midfield.

The Premier League champions have already signed Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea to improve their midfield options after the departure of Ilkay Gundogan.

Meanwhile, Barella has been linked with other Premier League clubs in recent months as well and it remains to be seen whether Manchester City can agree on a fee with Inter Milan.

The Premier League giants are one of the richest clubs in the world and they certainly have the finances to tempt the Italian outfit.

Inter Milan have sanctioned the departure of Andre Onana to Manchester United and it remains to be seen whether they are ready to lose another key player in the same window.

The opportunity to play for Manchester City could be an attractive option for the Italian midfielder and he is likely to be tempted to work with a world-class manager like Pep Guardiola as well.

The Spaniard is widely regarded as the finest manager of his generation and he has helped Manchester City win trophies on a consistent basis.

Barella certainly has the technical attributes to thrive in the Premier League and he could be a key player for the Champions.