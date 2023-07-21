Manchester United submit verbal proposal for 16-goal ace after talks with club

Manchester United have been linked with a move for the Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund in recent weeks.

According to journalist Alfredo Pedulla, the two clubs have currently held talks regarding a potential transfer and Manchester United have already submitted a verbal proposal.

The Red Devils are now looking to submit an official bid of around €60 million plus bonuses for the young striker.

Hojlund has been outstanding for the Italian club since joining them and he scored 16 goals across all competitions last season. The talented young striker picked up seven assists as well.

The 20-year-old has the potential to develop into a top-class goal scorer and Manchester United will be hoping to secure his services this summer.

Although he is likely to cost a premium, the talented young striker has the potential to justify the investment in the coming seasons.

He has already proven himself in the Italian league as he has the technical attributes to thrive in the Premier League as well.

Manchester United need to bring in a quality partner for Marcus Rashford and the Denmark international would be a superb option to have.

Working under a manager like Erik ten Hag could help him develop further and fulfil his tremendous potential.

The Dutch manager has an impressive track record of nurturing talented young players. He showed that during his time at Ajax. Even the likes of Rashford improved significantly since his arrival.

Hojlund will be hoping to take the next step in his development and a move to Manchester United will be tempting for him.