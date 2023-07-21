Medical complete and contract signed as Man United star nears Old Trafford exit

Man United star Alex Telles is close to leaving Old Trafford as a move to Saudi Arabia edges closer following developments on Friday.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Al Nassr have now sent the signed contracts for the deal to Manchester United and the defender has already completed the main part of his medical tests on Friday. The left-back will be announced as a new Al Nassr player soon having signed a contract worth £7m per season.

Man United will receive £4m plus add-ons for Telles, reports Fabrizio Romano, as the 30-year-old looks set to end his three-year stay in Manchester.

EXCL: Al Nassr have just sent contracts signed to Manchester United for Alex Telles deal. Done and sealed. ???? Understand Telles completed main part of medical tests today in Portugal and he will be announced as new Al Nassr player. Exclusive story confirmed. Here we go ? pic.twitter.com/VuEZIUkS4g — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 21, 2023

Telles signed for Man United in 2020 from Porto but was never able to win the left-back position from Luke Shaw. The Brazilian was loaned out last season to Sevilla but has now opted to move to Saudi like many others this summer.

As for United, the Red Devils will look to use the money from the sale of Telles and others to strengthen their squad as Erik ten Hag is still on the lookout for a new striker before the new campaign kicks off.