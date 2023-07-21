Newcastle United are now closing in on a deal to sign Harvey Barnes.

According to reports, the player is expected to complete a medical with the club soon.

The 25-year-old has been relegated to the Championship with Leicester City and he will look to return to the Premier League soon.

Barnes is keen on a move to Newcastle this summer.

Meanwhile, Newcastle winger Allan Saint-Maximin has been linked with a move away from the club with links to Saudi Arabia.

The Frenchman has been a key player for Newcastle but he can be quite inconsistent.

Barnes will certainly add more end product to the Newcastle attack if he joins them.

The English winger scored 13 goals in the Premier League last season.

Newcastle have made it to the Champions League and they need a better squad to do well across multiple fronts.

Barnes is well settled in the Premier League and he could make an immediate impact at Newcastle.

The 25-year-old will look to establish himself as a key player for the club next season and help them compete for trophies.