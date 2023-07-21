Newcastle star set to fly out for pre-season after resolving VISA issues

Newcastle United star Joelinton is now set to join up with his teammates for preseason in the United States.

According to reports, the Brazilian has had his VISA issues resolved and he will fly out to join up with the squad.

The Newcastle squad flew out to US on Wednesday morning.

The 26-year-old Brazilian has been a key player for Newcastle this past season.

Initially he struggled to hit the ground running after the move from Hoffenheim. However, Eddie Howe decided to use the attacker in midfield last season and Joelinton excelled in his new role.

He will look to build on his performances from last season and help Newcastle do well across multiple competitions.

The Magpies will compete in the Champions League and they need their best players to step up and do well next season.

Meanwhile, Newcastle will take on the likes of Chelsea and Brighton during their preseason tour in the United States.