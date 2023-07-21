Newcastle United have been linked with a move for the Brazilian youngster Victor Hugo.

The 19-year-old Flamengo central midfielder is highly rated in South America and he could prove to be a solid long-term acquisition for the Magpies. 90 Min claims that he is on Newcastle’s radar.

Newcastle have shown a willingness to invest in talented young players and the 19-year-old seems like the perfect option for them.

Hugo has the potential to develop into a quality central midfielder and Newcastle could certainly use more quality in that department.

Although he might not be ready to make an immediate impact in the Premier League, he would be a long-term project with a massive potential upside.

The Premier League side certainly have the finances to get the deal done and it remains to be seen whether they decide to follow up on their interest with a concrete offer for the player in the coming weeks.

Hugo is not the only Flamengo midfielder linked with a move away from the club this summer. Matheus Franca has been linked with a number of Premier League clubs as well.

The Brazilian outfit will look to recoup as much as possible for their prized prospect if Newcastle come calling and the Premier League side might have to shell out a premium.

Newcastle have an exciting squad at their disposal and they have an ambitious project. They will look to win the major trophies in the coming seasons and signing elite young talents like Hugo will help them put together a formidable squad for the future.