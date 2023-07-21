According to Phil Hay, Helder Costa looks certain to leave Leeds United this summer.

29-year-old has spent last two seasons on loan. The Angola winger has played for Valencia and Al-Ittihad after joining Leeds on loan from Wolves in 2019 and then signing permanently for £15million a year later.

“It doesn’t feel like it, no, the guidance was at the start of the summer was that they would try and do another deal for him.

“Or, Mendes would try and do another deal for him. Saudi Arabia, Qatar, somewhere like that. When you’ve got Jorge Mendes in your corner, you’re probably going to be okay,” Hay continued.

The winger hasn’t made any appearance for Leeds since 2021 and under Farke management he clearly doesn’t have future at Elland Road as new manager looks for fresh faces in his squad for next season.