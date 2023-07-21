Senior Man United man receives surprising message from ten Hag

Ahead of the 2023/24 Premier League season, one Man United star has received a surprising message from manager, Erik ten Hag.

The Dutchman will be looking for his Red Devils side to improve upon their top-flight finish last season and perhaps go one better in the domestic cup competitions.

Bringing in Mason Mount and Andre Onana, with potentially one or two more signings to follow, will surely help him to do just that.

Given the backdrop to ten Hag’s reign – all but three months of it under the cloud of the takeover struggles – it’s remarkable that he’s managed to ensure his own focus and that of his squad remains with on-pitch matters rather than the off-field shenanigans that appear all encompassing at Old Trafford.

Having recently stripped Harry Maguire of the captaincy and not having played the England international anywhere near as much as might be expected – 90 minutes on just eight occasions in the Premier League during 2022/23 per WhoScored-, the thought of ten Hag moving the defender on this season isn’t without merit.

West Ham are reportedly (per The Guardian, subscription required) one club willing to acquire Maguire’s services once they’ve been given the nod that he is available.

Surprisingly, that might not be the case after all.

According to talkSPORT, the manager has told Maguire that he wants him to stay at the club, and the player himself appears keen to do so.

“I understand that he [Maguire] remains relaxed about the situation. I think he’s told everybody that he’s going to knuckle down and work for the team. He’s got time left on his contract,” Sam Matterface noted.

“I don’t think he’d be adverse to bit of public clarity from Manchester United. Does the manager need to come out and actually say ‘Harry Maguire is not for sale, so nobody waste time in making a bid’ because it just stops everyone talking about it.

“I understand that Erik ten Hag has told him privately that he doesn’t want him to leave, he just wants to pick his own captain.”

It’s some turnaround in fortunes for Maguire and it remains to be seen whether ten Hag’s apparent faith is justified.