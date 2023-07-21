Serie A midfielder tipped for Man City move as Bernardo Silva replacement

The future of Bernardo Silva at Man City is still up in the air as several clubs continue to chase the Portuguese star’s signature ahead of the new season.

Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and Saudi Arabian clubs have all been linked to the Portugal international and with a contract at the Etihad until 2025, Pep Guardiola hopes that he will stay this summer and eventually sign a new contract at the Manchester club.

However, the inkling is that the Portuguese star wants a new challenge away from City but no offer has arrived that matches City’s asking price.

According to Foot Mercato‘s Santi Aouna, PSG have offered €40m and a player for Silva, which has been rejected by Man City as the Premier League club holds out for €100m. Should an offer of that magnitude arrive, Guardiola will move for Inter Milan’s Nicolo Barella.

? Manchester City will target a move for Nicolo Barella if Bernardo Silva leaves. PSG have offered €40M + a player for Silva, which has been rejected. City want €100m for Bernardo. (Source: @Santi_J_FM) pic.twitter.com/z4TDKb6GPM — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) July 21, 2023

The Manchester club will be hopeful of keeping Silva for one more season and that will at least give them 12 months to plan his replacement.

The 28-year-old is one of the best players in the world and having already lost a key star in Ilkay Gundogan this summer, Guardiola will be wary of losing another main piece of his puzzle.