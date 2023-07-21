Two Man United stars closing in on transfers to the same Premier league club

Man United duo Dean Henderson and Anthony Elanga look to be heading to the same Premier League club this summer after official bids have been submitted to the Manchester club.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Nottingham Forest have submitted two bids to Manchester United for the duo as they look to add the talented pair to their squad for the upcoming season.

A loan deal looks to be in place for Henderson, whilst Forest’s move for Elanga will be a permanent one – with the Premier League club said to be closing in on the United winger.

Nottingham Forest want to get both deals done soon, as they will most likely want the players to join them for the rest of their pre-season plans.

Negotiations advancing for Anthony Elanga to Nottingham Forest — it’d be permanent deal. ??? #NFFC https://t.co/yUHn1wfAFx — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 21, 2023

The signing of Andre Onana would have killed Henderson’s hopes of being Man United’s number one next season following the exit of David de Gea and a move back to Nottingham is a good decision.

As for Elanga, the winger is not a key part of Ten Hag’s plans next season, and having shown on occasions to be an impressive talent, the 21-year-old needs to be getting regular football in order to progress further.