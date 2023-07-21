Unwanted 34-year-old star finally leaves Chelsea with move to France confirmed

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has finally found a way out of Chelsea as the 34-year-old’s move to Marseille is complete. 

The forward will join the Ligue 1 side on a free transfer and has signed a three-year deal with the French giants. The Gabon international returns to France for the first time in 10 years after leaving Saint-Etienne back in 2013 for Borussia Dortmund.

Aubameyang will be relieved that the move is finalised as it puts an end to a torrid stint at Stamford Bridge having moved to West London on Deadline Day last summer.

The former Arsenal star was meant to be a stop-gap number nine for then-manager Thomas Tuchel but the sacking of the German coach saw Aubameyang fall down the pecking order for the rest of the campaign.

Aubameyang had offers from Saudi Arabia and the United States but it is clear that the striker wanted to continue competing in Europe.

The 34-year-old only scored three goals throughout the previous campaign and the Gabon star will be hoping for a lot better at his new club.

