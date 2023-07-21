Unwanted 34-year-old star finally leaves Chelsea with move to France confirmed

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has finally found a way out of Chelsea as the 34-year-old’s move to Marseille is complete.

The forward will join the Ligue 1 side on a free transfer and has signed a three-year deal with the French giants. The Gabon international returns to France for the first time in 10 years after leaving Saint-Etienne back in 2013 for Borussia Dortmund.

Aubameyang will be relieved that the move is finalised as it puts an end to a torrid stint at Stamford Bridge having moved to West London on Deadline Day last summer.

The former Arsenal star was meant to be a stop-gap number nine for then-manager Thomas Tuchel but the sacking of the German coach saw Aubameyang fall down the pecking order for the rest of the campaign.

?????????? ? The Gabonese bolt lights up ???????? ???? Welcome to ????????? ?? ????????? ???#OdysséeMassalia ??pic.twitter.com/4t1cvO8A2S — Olympique de Marseille ?? ?? (@OM_English) July 21, 2023

Aubameyang had offers from Saudi Arabia and the United States but it is clear that the striker wanted to continue competing in Europe.

The 34-year-old only scored three goals throughout the previous campaign and the Gabon star will be hoping for a lot better at his new club.