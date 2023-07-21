West Ham looking to land multi-skilled 6ft 4in man as Rice replacement

It’s crunch time for West Ham as they attempt to land a player that will be capable of filling the void left by their captain, Declan Rice, whose move to Arsenal has given them funds to use in this summer’s transfer window.

With three weeks left to the start of the season, David Sullivan and David Moyes need to get spending some of that cash windfall as the Hammers are one of the only sides to have not yet made a purchase since the window opened.

There’s a need to strengthen in a number of positions for the east Londoners as they approach not only a domestic campaign but another European one too.

Moyes can’t be expected to work miracles every season on a shoestring budget, but if he can get his squad well set, they could be in for another fantastic campaign.

Even if the board have to put their hands in their pockets rather than letting the manager rely solely on the money they’ve made on their former captain, that will surely be repaid handsomely in due course.

By keeping a tight hold of the purse strings, all that does is nullify any progress that the Hammers have made over the past two seasons.

Philip Billing, attracting interest as Atalanta and also West Ham have asked for informations about Danish midfielder. ??? Billing, out of contract in 2024 at Bournemouth and one to watch this summer. pic.twitter.com/VyJkhncIRL — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 21, 2023

According to a tweet from reliable journalist, Fabrizio Romano, West Ham have enquired about Bournemouth’s multi-skilled midfielder, Phillip Billing.

The 6ft 4in 27-year-old has starred in a defensive midfield sentry as well as in a more attacking role per Football Critic , and a hybrid of the two could be just what the Hammers are looking for.