West Ham set to miss out to Al Ettifaq for services of 6ft 2in former Premier League striker

Another day, another target seemingly missed for West Ham United.

The Hammers still haven’t managed to sign a single player during this summer’s transfer window, and the need for them to do so is becoming more and more acute.

There are only three weeks left now until the start of the 2023/24 Premier League campaign, and if the east Londoners want to be ready to attack the domestic competitions and the Europa League from the get go, they really need to get new signings in through the door.

Unfortunately, the club appear to be paying the price for waiting until Declan Rice was sold before deciding which players they wished to acquire, and they could be left in the position whereby they need to bring in bodies to pad out the squad rather than the signings that they really want.

One of those was AC Milan’s ex-Liverpool star, Divock Origi, but he looks likely to end up in the Saudi Pro League now according to Football Insider.

The 6ft 2in striker is being made available by the Italian giants, though it’s unlikely that the Hammers and other suitors, Crystal Palace and Leeds United, will be able to compete with the mega money apparently on offer at Al Ettifaq.

Moreover, the Saudi outfit are being managed by the Belgian’s former team-mate, Steven Gerrard, who will surely offer a persuasive argument for the forward to join him in the Middle East.