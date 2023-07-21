West Ham target Chelsea striker as Michail Antonio allowed to leave the Hammers

Saudi Arabian side Al Ettifaq are pushing to sign West Ham’s Michail Antonio and should the forward leave, David Moyes has his eye on a long-term target at Chelsea.

Antonio has been a key member of Moyes’ squad in recent years but Steven Gerrard wants the 33-year-old to lead the line for him in the Middle East. Gianluca Scamacca is already at the London club following his move last summer and having experienced an underwhelming season last time around, the Italian will be looking to make up for that over the coming months.

However, Moyes is targeting another striker and according to Football Insider, Chelsea’s Armando Broja and Sevilla’s Youssef En-Nesyri are on the Scottish coach’s shortlist at the London Stadium.

A cruciate ligament injury ruined the striker’s season with Chelsea after a promising loan spell at Southampton the year prior. The 21-year-old will be looking to bounce back during the upcoming campaign and Moyes hopes that will be in a West Ham shirt.

However, the report says that West Ham are keen to wrap up signings in central midfield and at centre-back first, before bringing a forward to the London Stadium. The willingness to add a midfielder to the squad comes as a result of Declan Rice leaving last week, but a new frontman is still a priority.