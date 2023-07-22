Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi brutally trolls Chelsea as he makes Caicedo stance clear

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi has taken a swipe at Chelsea while making his thoughts clear on Moises Caicedo.

The midfielder has been strongly linked with a move to Stamford Bridge and Chelsea reportedly already have agreed personal terms with Caicedo but the two clubs are yet to reach an agreement.

Chelsea have reportedly seen two bids rejected by Brighton for Caicedo, and they are reportedly preparing a third offer. Brighton are demanding £100 million for the midfielder, a price that Chelsea has been hesitant to meet so far.

De Zerbi has emphasised that the final decision lies with the club’s owner, but if Caicedo is sold, they will need to find the right player to replace him

He went on to take a dig at Chelsea claiming that the midfielder will need to be replaced with a great player since they play in Europe next season unlike Chelsea.

He said (via Fabrizio Romano):

“It’s a clear situation at the moment. He stays with us until my owner changes his mind.

“I don’t know what can happen in the future, but if Moises leaves we have to find the right player because it’s difficult to replace a player as good as Moises. We have to substitute him with a great player because this year we play in the Europa League, unlike Chelsea.”

Brighton have already sold Alexis Mac Allister to Liverpool this summer and losing both Maddison and Caicedo in the same window could have a big impact on their season next summer considering they compete in the Europa League as well.