Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing the Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde.

According to a report via Fichajes, the Blues are prepared to make him the most expensive signing in their history and it remains to be seen whether they are ready to come forward with an official proposal to sign the 25-year-old. Chelsea could offer €115 million this summer or €130 million next year.

The Uruguayan international has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the world with Real Madrid and he has been an indispensable asset for Carlo Ancelotti.

Apart from his quality as a footballer, Valverde is extremely versatile and he can operate in a number of positions across the pitch. He could be a sensational acquisition for Mauricio Pochettino.

It is no secret that Chelsea need to bring in midfield reinforcements after sanctioning the departures of Mason Mount, N’Golo Kanté and Mateo Kovačić. The likes of Conor Gallagher could leave the club soon.

It is evident that Chelsea need to bring in more quality and depth in the middle of the park. Valverde will add creativity, control and defensive discipline to Chelsea’s midfield.

However, the player has a contract with Real Madrid until the summer of 2027 and the Spanish club are under no pressure to sell him. Real Madrid are looking to put together a squad for the future and it seems highly unlikely that they will sanction the departure of the Uruguayan international anytime soon.

They have already put together a hugely talented midfield unit comprising Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga and Jude Bellingham. With the likes of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric in their twilight years, Real Madrid will want to hold on to these young talents for their future.

The midfielder chipped in with 12 goals and seven assists across all competitions last season and he could form a quality partnership with the likes of Enzo Fernandez.