Club is against selling player to Newcastle this summer

It appears that Newcastle might not get things all their own way in the transfer market this summer.

Although the Magpies apparently need to be careful with their spending in order that they don’t fall foul of Financial Fair Play issues, it seems that not everyone if keen to sell their players to the north east giants.

Since the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) took over at St. James’ Park, Eddie Howe has been able to go out and acquire almost all of the targets he’s wanted.

There’s certainly an argument there that he’s been backed as much as possible by the owners, and players also now seem willing to move to the Magpies given their surge up the Premier League table and into Europe.

More Stories / Latest News Sporting director arrives in London to agree €20m deal with West Ham Photo: West Ham drop hint on player’s future with their new away kit launch Newcastle winger on verge of completing St. James Park exit

It’s a far cry from just a couple of season’s ago when Steve Bruce was in charge of the first team and Mike Ashley kept a tight hold of the purse strings.

However, money evidently can’t buy you everything, and Championship side, Southampton, appear to be dead set on keeping hold of one of their players.

Livramento to #NUFC is not close. #SaintsFC do not want to sell and the two clubs are a long way apart in their valuations. — Alex Crook ??? (@alex_crook) July 22, 2023

According to a tweet from talkSPORT’s Alex Crook, the Saint’s don’t want to sell Tino Livramento and, in any event, the two clubs appear to be some way from reaching an agreement on a valuation.

Though a deal might still be done before the window closes, clearly there’s going to have to be a meeting of minds before the player gets to swap the red and white stripes for the black and white.