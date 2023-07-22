Exclusive: Chelsea want two more big-name players to leave this summer

All the while the current transfer window remains open Chelsea are going to be looking to offload players, in a summer that has become yet another drama for the Blues.

During the opening two windows of his Stamford Bridge reign, Todd Boehly was like a kid in a candy store buying as many players as he could realistically afford.

Now, however, with Financial Fair Play issues looming, he’s belatedly seen the error of his ways and has trimmed the first-team squad like never before.

The upheaval is necessary though it can’t be good for squad morale, and it still isn’t over yet.

According to reliable journalist, Fabrizio Romano, writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside Substack, there are two more big-name players that the club want to sell this summer.

‘It’s absolutely normal for Chelsea to proceed with sales, it was already decided in March/April. They had too many players, they don’t play in Europe next season and so it makes no sense to have 35 players,’ he wrote.

‘This was the plan […] I think after Auba we still have to follow Ziyech and Lukaku situations because Chelsea want them out.’

From Romelu Lukaku’s point of view, he’s really made his own bed. Inter Milan appeared keen to take him back to the San Siro, but rumoured discussions with Juventus have seen the nerazzurri pull out of the deal.

There’s clearly no love lost with those in power at the Bridge, and at this point, unless Juve can pull a rabbit out of the hat, his best chance of resurrecting his career would appear to be in the Saudi Pro League.

Like the Belgian, Ziyech appears to be running out of options but there are still a few weeks left of the window for either player to find themselves a new home.