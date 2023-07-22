Exclusive: Chiesa not in negotiations with Liverpool but another PL club have enquired

Rumours continue to swirl around the future of Juventus’ exciting front man, Federico Chiesa.

Journalist, Marco Guidi, spoke to TvPlay for Calciomercato and suggested that the 25-year-old Italian was ‘inclined’ to join a team like Liverpool or Bayern Munich.

Essentially clubs, like the Bianconeri, that were full of history. Big teams on the European stage.

However, that news is at odds with what reliable journalist, Fabrizio Romano, has learned.

‘I’m not aware of any negotiation with Liverpool,’ he wrote in his exclusive CaughtOffside Substack.

In fact, not only does the Italian transfer expert note Liverpool’s non-interest, but he also revealed another Premier League club had also asked after Chiesa’s services.

‘Aston Villa asked for him two weeks ago but no chance, they’re now signing Diaby,’ Romano added.

What’s abundantly clear in any event is that the Serie A giants aren’t going to let their player go on the cheap, if they let him go at all.

‘Juventus would only sell Chiesa for big money, around €65/70m; otherwise they’re more than happy to keep him,’ Romano noted.

With a few weeks left of the summer window to go, there’s still plenty of time for any deals to happen, and as we get down to the business end, there are bound to be some last minute surprises.

From Chiesa’s own point of view, there doesn’t appear to have been any public comment from either the player or his representatives, which would suggest that, in fact, he’s quite happy where he is.

As so often happens in the transfer market, however, unforeseen situations arise and so until this current window slams shut, you can never say never.