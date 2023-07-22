Report: England star’s wife is house hunting in Germany ahead of potential transfer

The latest report from BILD claims that Harry Kane’s wife Katie Goodland has been in Munich for the past few days. As per the report she has been busy house hunting as well as looking for international schools for her children.

This is a major update and if true this means that Kane has made his mind to move to Germany.

It seems now that the transfer decision now lies in the hands of the two clubs, Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich, to negotiate a transfer fee for the England striker.

Harry Kane’s wife is house hunting in Munich
Tottenham’s chairman, Daniel Levy, reportedly has a clear stance that if Kane does not sign a new contract this summer, he will be sold. The club does not want to risk losing their star player on a free transfer next summer.

Bayern Munich has already had two bids rejected for Kane, with offers worth £60 million and £70 million. However, Tottenham is holding out for a fee of £100 million.

The German club is said to be preparing a third offer in their pursuit of the player. The outcome of the potential third offer remains uncertain, and it remains to be seen if Tottenham will be willing to accept it or continue holding out for their desired transfer fee.

