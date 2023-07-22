Leeds bid for 24-year-old Uruguayan expected in the next few days

As the start of the Championship season draws ever closer, so the need for each club in the division to acquire new players becomes more acute.

If, like Leeds, the expectation is that of immediate promotion back to the Premier League, then it’s important for the all whites that they bring in quality players of a sufficient standard.

The English second-tier can be a bit of a culture shock for many, given it’s physicality and, with rare exceptions, the fact that many of the teams in the league are relatively equal in terms of transfer spend and results.

It can mean that for the most part of the season there’s something for a large portion of the teams to fight for, and so players need to be willing to commit everything to the cause for the entirety of the campaign.

South American footballers often succeed in Europe given that, even though their leagues are known for the beautiful skills their players exhibit, they can also mix it up a bit when needed.

Uruguayans are particularly tough characters and that might be why Leeds are on the trail of Palmeiras’ Joaquin Piquerez, according to a tweet from Brazilian journalist, Diego Firmino.

Já que só falo em saídas mesmo….?? Leeds United interessado no Piquerez.. Se não chegou, deve chegar propostas nos próximos dias. Se vai sair ou não, não sei, é outros 500. Vamos aguardar. ? Reprodução pic.twitter.com/gnsvL85yFf — Diego Firmino – Canal P de Palmeiras (@diegofirmino) July 21, 2023

Their pursuit is likely to end in defeat, however, as Torcedores note that the board of the Brazilian club has ruled out the sale of any of the players that form part of the starting XI.

To that end, Leeds will have to quickly try and persuade the club and player that Leeds is where his immediate future lies, or else move on to another target.