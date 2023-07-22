Leeds only have 48 hours left to sign Farke’s number one target

It appears to be a race against time for Leeds United to acquire the player that’s believed to be the number one transfer target for new manager, Daniel Farke.

With just a fortnight left until the start of the 2023/24 Championship campaign, Farke and new owners, 49ers Enterprises, need to pull out all of the stops if they want to get players in through the door at Elland Road.

After seemingly losing faith in Illan Meslier, Farke’s preferred goalkeeping option is believed to be Bayern Munich’s Alexander Nubel.

The 26-year-old is available for sale, but according to Sky Sports Germany, the Bavarian giants are leaning towards a one-year loan deal with no option to buy that Stuttgart have proposed, and they want to make a definitive decision within the next 48 hours.

Sport BILD on the other hand report that Leeds are willing to offer the reigning Bundesliga champions €10m (£8.5m) in order to secure Nubel’s services on a permanent deal this summer.

In order to give Farke the best possible chance of getting the Yorkshire-based side back up into the Premier League at the first attempt, he needs to be backed in the transfer market.

If the player himself decides that playing in England isn’t for him of course, that puts a whole different spin on the situation.

Until that is communicated to Leeds, however, they need to do everything they can to persuade Nubel that he will thrive until Farke’s tutelage.