According to a report by Italian outlet Il Mattino, Leicester City are now open to selling midfielder Boubakary Soumare.

Napoli are reportedly ‘very interested‘ in signing the player, and their manager Rudi Garcia is said to be highly keen on bringing him to the club.

Leicester City are demanding €20 million for Soumare’s sale, and they are also open to the possibility of a loan deal with an option to buy.

It remains to be seen whether Napoli agrees to pay the fee for a permanent transfer or negotiates a loan deal with an option to purchase.

Soumare joined Leicester City from Lille in 2021 for a fee of €20 million and has since made 59 appearances for the club.

Leicester have seen several departures since their relegation, with Youri Tielemans joining Aston Villa on a free transfer, James Maddison leaving for Tottenham, and Harvey Barnes reportedly close to a move to Newcastle.

It appears that Soumare could be the next player to leave Leicester as the club looks to reshape its squad in the transfer market.