Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

According to a report via Fichajes, Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United are all keen on signing the midfielder this summer.

The 28-year-old German international has established himself as a key player for club and country and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for all three Premier League clubs.

Liverpool need to sign a quality defensive midfielder this summer and Kimmich could prove to be a superb option.

Brazilian international Fabinho has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia and he is thought to be closing in on a move to Al Ittihad.

As far as Manchester United are concerned, the likes of Fred and Scott McTominay have been linked with moves away from the club. Kimmich will add more control and defensive cover to their midfield alongside Casemiro.

The opportunity to play in the Premier League could be an exciting option for the 28-year-old German international midfielder and it remains to be seen whether the likes of Liverpool or Manchester United come forward with a concrete proposal to sign him.

Meanwhile, Manchester City could use more quality and depth in the middle of the park as well. Rodri is the only reliable defensive midfielder at the club right now and Pep Guardiola might look to bring in more options.

It will be interesting to see where the Bayern Munich midfielder ends up next season. He is versatile enough to operate as a right-back as well.