Liverpool hopeful of signing 19-year-old target this month, Klopp very keen

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia in recent weeks.

A report from Football Insider claims that Liverpool are in contact with Southampton regarding a summer move for the 19-year-old defensive midfielder and they are optimistic that a deal can be done by the end of the month.

Meanwhile, the midfielder is a target for clubs like Arsenal and Chelsea as well.

Liverpool need to bring in a quality defensive midfielder this summer especially with Fabinho being linked with a move to Saudi Arabia.

Lavia had an impressive campaign with Southampton last season and he could prove to be a solid long-term acquisition. Southampton will probably look to demand a premium for his services.

The former Manchester City midfielder has the potential to develop into a top-class Premier League player and a move to Liverpool could help him continue his development with regular football under a world-class coach like Jurgen Klopp.

The German manager is reportedly an admirer of the talented young Southampton midfielder and he is very keen to sign the player this summer. The midfielder is convinced by the Liverpool project as well.

Southampton have been relegated to the Championship and the 19-year-old could look to play in the top flight next season. The opportunity to join Liverpool will be hard to turn down and it remains to be seen whether the two clubs can reach an agreement now.

Manchester City have a buyback clause in his contract which will activate next summer and Liverpool must look to get the deal done as soon as possible.