Liverpool new signing picks up knock in training – set to miss the next pre-season game

Liverpool FC
Liverpool new signing Dominik Szoboszlai has picked up a knock in training and is now a doubt to play in their next pre-season friendly against German side Furth.

While the injury is not said to be a serious one, Liverpool will want exercise caution in order to keep him fit for the start of the season.

He was impressive in his first game for the club during the 4-2 win against Karlsruher.

 

Liverpool might need to take a look at the medical team considering the amount of players that have gotten injured since the last season.

Interest stat: Szoboszlai has only missed one game due to injury in the last two years. One game into his Liverpool career and he has already picked up a knock.

