Man City legend David Silva to announce his retirement from the game

One of the game’s greatest ever exponents, David Silva, appears to be on the verge of announcing his retirement after tearing his ACL ligament.

According to a tweet from Spanish outlet, El Larguero, the ligament in his left knee was already partially damaged, and it seems clear from their announcing of his impending retirement, that the player, who will be 38 in January, has decided that the route back to full fitness is a journey he isn’t interested in going on.

??? ÚLTIMA HORA | David Silva va a anunciar su retirada del fútbol en activo ? Tiene roto el ligamento cruzado anterior de su rodilla izquierda ? Tenía ya parcialmente dañado ese ligamento y en una acción fortuita sintió molestias ?? Informa @RobertoRamajo pic.twitter.com/skPwzSuUyz — El Larguero (@ellarguero) July 21, 2023

Silva played for 10 years at Man City and was part of Roberto Mancini’s side when they won the Premier League title in epic fashion in 2012.

It could be said that it was the start of the Cityzens Golden era, and the Spaniard played the fullest part in those successes.

When he eventually departed in 2020, to move to Real Sociedad, he had racked up more than 400 appearances for the Premier League outfit, per the official Man City website.

He also won 4 Premier League titles, 2 FA Cups, 5 EFL Cups, and 2 Community Shields whilst in Manchester and remains as one of the all-time top 10 assist providers in the English top-flight.

Having also won the World Cup for Spain just before he joined City, Silva can lay claim to having one of the best footballing careers of any player.