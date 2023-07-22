Manchester United have been linked with a move for the French international striker Randal Kolo Muani.

The 24-year-old had an impressive campaign with Eintracht Frankfurt and a report from Football Insider claims that Manchester United have now held talks with the striker’s representatives and the German club.

Apparently, the German outfit are holding out for a fee of around £80 million. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United are willing to shell out that kind of money for the 24-year-old.

Kolo Muani picked up 23 goals and 17 assists across all competitions last season and he is only going to get better with coaching and experience.

Manchester United need someone to lead the line for them next season so that Marcus Rashford can operate in his natural role as the left-sided winger.

Kolo Muani would be the ideal acquisition for the Red Devils. The 24-year-old has all the attributes to develop into a complete forward and it remains to be seen whether Manchester United submit an official proposal to sign him.

They certainly have the resources to pay the reported £80 million asking price but it is fair to assume that Manchester United will have to get rid of their fringe players first.

The Red Devils will look to compete for the league title next season and they will want to do well in the Champions League as well. A quality striker could make a huge difference for them in the final third.

Kolo Muani is not the only striker Manchester United have on their radar and they are thought to be looking at the Atalanta forward Rasmus Hojlund as well