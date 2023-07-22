According to The Northern Echo, Newcastle United are making significant progress in their pursuit of signing Tino Livramento from Southampton.

Talks have reportedly advanced rapidly in the last 24 hours. The young full-back’s arrival is expected to provide cover and competition for current first-choice right-back Kieran Trippier.

However, Livramento’s potential signing could also lead to 21-year-old Harrison Ashby leaving the club.

The report suggests that Ashby might be sent out on loan to continue his development, as Livramento’s arrival might limit his opportunities for first-team football at Newcastle.

Ashby has been involved in Newcastle’s pre-season preparations and even scored the winner in a match against Rangers for Eddie Howe’s team.

He may have hoped for a breakthrough season at the club, but the potential signing of Livramento could make that less likely.

A loan move seems to be a plausible option for Ashby at this stage, with several Championship clubs, including Swansea City, Leeds United, and Preston North End, reportedly showing interest in the young player.

This move would offer him a chance to gain valuable experience and playing time while Newcastle strengthens its defensive options with Livramento’s addition.