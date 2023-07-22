Darren Moore, speaking highly of Harvey Barnes, believes that Newcastle’s imminent signing of the Leicester City winger for £38 million is a bargain.

Moore, who previously managed Barnes during their time together, expressed his admiration for the player’s abilities and character.

Recalling his experience working with a young Barnes, Moore said he immediately saw potential in the player and knew he would be a perfect fit for their team. Barnes brought a freshness and a different edge to the squad, becoming a catalyst for their performances.

Moore also praised the winger’s humility and eagerness to develop as a player.

With Newcastle in their current situation and Barnes at a crucial stage in his career, Moore believes the move is the right fit for both parties.

Moore told ChronicleLive:

“I always remember people thinking, ‘Who’s this kid?'” “But when I saw him, I just thought, ‘He will do perfectly for us’. “He brought that freshness, that different edge that we wanted, and he was a catalyst. He was a joy. He’s a good player but, with it, he’s a wonderful man as well. He’s humble. He wants to develop. “Those are the trimmings he will bring to Newcastle. When I think where Newcastle are at the moment and where Harvey is in his career, it’s a perfect fit for him to kick on to another level. There’s plenty left in him. It’s quite frightening to think he’s 25. It’s nothing.”

Over the years, Harvey Barnes has been one of Leicester City’s standout players, alongside stars like Jamie Vardy and James Maddison.

Following their relegation, it was anticipated that the Foxes might find it challenging to retain their top talents. They have already lost Maddison to Spurs and Youri Tielemans to Aston Villa this summer and are now set to lose Barnes as well.

During his time with Leicester, the 25-year-old made 187 appearances, contributing 45 goals and 32 assists to the team.