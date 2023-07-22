West Ham United have finally released their new away kit for the 2023/24 season, and the photoshoot that accompanies the announcement has, perhaps inadvertently, dropped a big hint about the future of one particular player.

The shirt is a nice, clean white number where even the club badge and manufacturer logo are stitched in white.

A black sponsor logo on the chest and arm are the only decoration on a top which has claret edging around the sleeves and round neck, making it an instant classic.

Young Divin Mubama, who has really made a splash of late with the club, can be seen in the photo with some of the first-team, suggesting that David Moyes has some big plans for the 18-year-old in the upcoming campaign.