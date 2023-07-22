PSG will now sell Mbappe to the highest bidder jeapordising his move to Madrid – ready to accept Al-Hilal’s €200m bid

Kylian Mbappe’s time at Paris Saint-Germain appears to be heading towards a bitter end as the club and player are in a stand-off.

The star forward is refusing to sign a contract extension with PSG, and with just one year left on his current deal, the situation has become tense.

PSG have given Mbappe a deadline to sign a new contract, but the player’s reluctance has put his much-desired move to Real Madrid in jeopardy.

The French club is now prepared to sell him to the highest bidder, indicating that they are willing to listen to all suitable offers.

According to transfer expert Kaveh Solhekol of Sky Sports, PSG are not emotionally invested in Mbappe’s situation; instead, they view it purely as a business matter.

They are determined to get the best financial outcome from his sale and have no qualms about dealing with clubs as long as they meet their asking price.