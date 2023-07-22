PSG will now sell Mbappe to the highest bidder jeapordising his move to Madrid – ready to accept Al-Hilal’s €200m bid

Kylian Mbappe’s time at Paris Saint-Germain appears to be heading towards a bitter end as the club and player are in a stand-off.
The star forward is refusing to sign a contract extension with PSG, and with just one year left on his current deal, the situation has become tense.
PSG have given Mbappe a deadline to sign a new contract, but the player’s reluctance has put his much-desired move to Real Madrid in jeopardy.
The French club is now prepared to sell him to the highest bidder, indicating that they are willing to listen to all suitable offers.
According to transfer expert Kaveh Solhekol of Sky Sports, PSG are not emotionally invested in Mbappe’s situation; instead, they view it purely as a business matter.
They are determined to get the best financial outcome from his sale and have no qualms about dealing with clubs as long as they meet their asking price.
He said (22 Jul 03:13):
“PSG will do whatever they can to sell Mbappe to the highest bidder”.
“There’s zero emotion as far as PSG are concerned. It’s business. It’s transactional and they don’t care where he goes.
“They will happily do business with Real Madrid or anyone who pays up and they have no issues dealing with Saudi clubs.”
?? ????????: PSG will ?????? Al-Hilal's bid of €200M if Kylian Mbappé doesn't extend his contract by July 31st. ??
(Source: @RMCsport ) pic.twitter.com/khpAYw1L5k
— Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) July 22, 2023
Al Hilal have reportedly already made a whopping €200m bid for the Frenchman and as per RMC Sport, PSG will accept the bid if Mbappe fails to extend his contract by 31st July.