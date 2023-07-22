Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

According to a report from the Spanish publication SPORT, the 32-year-old midfielder reportedly dreams of a return to his boyhood club Barcelona.

However, the Spanish club have decided to sign Oriol Romeu instead. There were rumours that Barcelona could look to bring Thiago back to the club after the departure of Sergio Busquets.

The 32-year-old has been an exceptional player for Liverpool despite his injury problems and he could have been a useful acquisition for Barcelona.

The midfielder is in the final year of his contract with Liverpool and it seems unlikely that the two parties will sign a contract extension.

With the player set to leave on a free transfer next year, it will be interesting to see if Liverpool decide to cash in on him this summer.

There is no doubt that the Spaniard is a world-class player on his day, but his injury issues have been a bit of a problem for the Premier League side. His availability has been a major concern since his move from Bayern Munich.

Liverpool are in need of central midfield reinforcements and keeping Thiago at the club for another season would be ideal for them. The 32-year-old could help them bounce back strongly and get back into the Champions League once again.

The Reds had a disappointing campaign last year and their poor midfield performances resulted in an underwhelming season.