Sporting director arrives in London to agree €20m deal with West Ham

It seems that West Ham could be on the verge of their first transfer capture of the summer window, with Real Betis’ sporting director having flown in for talks with the east London outfit.

With just three weeks to go until the start of the 2023/24 Premier League season, David Sullivan doesn’t have long to acquire any targets that David Moyes and his staff have identified as potential new signings.

After having such a brilliant end to last season, the last thing that Moyes needs is to be hamstrung again at the start of a new campaign because of the club’s inability to get deals over the line.

Things are looking positive in one respect, however.

Back at the end of June, El Chiringuito TV tweeted that the Hammers had made a €20m offer for Betis’ 26-year-old defender, Luiz Felipe.

? Informa @marcosbenito9: ? "El Betis tiene pensado vender a Luiz Felipe al West Ham a cambio de 20 millones".

Despite being born in Brazil and having represented them at youth level, he now plays for the Italian national side.

Sevilla ABC note that Betis’ sporting director, Ramon Planes, and CEO, Ramón Alarcon, are in England to close a number of deals, one of which is Luiz Felipe to the Hammers.

They could have an ulterior motive, however, as the outlet also suggest that they want to bring Pablo Fornals back to La Liga, a move that the player may well be open to given that he’s not played as much as he surely would’ve liked of late.