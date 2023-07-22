Tottenham remain confident of keeping 29-year-old amid multiple transfer approaches

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

The 29-year-old England international is in the final year of his contract with the London club and he is yet to sign an extension with them.

He could leave on a free transfer next year and Tottenham will be under pressure to cash in on him this summer if he does not sign a new deal.

A report from 90 Min claims that Bayern Munich are keen on signing the striker this summer and they have already had two bids turned down by the Premier League club.

The report further states that Tottenham remain confident that the player can be persuaded to sign a long-term contract with the club. It remains to be seen whether Daniel Levy and Tottenham can convince the player to extend his stay at the club.

Kane is undoubtedly one of the best players in the world and his departure would severely weaken Tottenham.

The north London club missed out on Champions League qualification last season and they will be hoping to get back into the top four next year. Holding on to someone like Kane will be crucial to achieving their goals.

Meanwhile, the striker might feel that this is the right time for him to move on and join a club capable of winning major trophies. He is yet to win a trophy at club level and the player must look to make the most of his peak years now.