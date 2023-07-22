Video: The epic reactions from Serena, Kim K and David Beckham to Lionel Messi’s winning goal

Lionel Messi’s superb 94th-minute winner on his debut for Inter Miami sparked a frenzy of epic reactions in the stands.

The Argentinian had been fouled on the edge of the box just as the two minutes of injury time at the end of the game were up.

After dusting himself down, he got up and arrowed his shot into the top corner. The finish has been seen many times in Europe before, but clearly the star-studded fans in the crowd, that included Serena Williams and Kim Kardashian, hadn’t had the pleasure of seeing what Messi can do live before, and their disbelief was a sight to behold.

Serena Williams COULD NOT BELIEVE HER EYES after that Leo Messi winner ??? pic.twitter.com/yEOupwz7Pw — Sara ? (@SaraFCBi) July 22, 2023

Reaction of Inter Miami owner to Messi’s goal??

pic.twitter.com/zpgFqYqvbV — FCB Albiceleste (@FCBAlbiceleste) July 22, 2023

Pictures from MLS/Apple TV