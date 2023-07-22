West Ham could look to replace experienced ace with 19-goal talent

West Ham FC
Posted by

West Ham United are reportedly interested in signing the Montpellier striker Elye Wahi.

According to a report from 90 Min, West Ham striker Michail Antonio could be on his way out of the club with Saudi pro league side Al Ettifaq interested in signing him.

West Ham will need to bring in a quality replacement for the experienced forward and they have identified Wahi as an option.

The 20-year-old striker has been in fantastic form for Montpellier this past season, scoring 19 goals across all competitions.

There is no doubt that he is a prodigious talent with immense potential and he could be a key player for West Ham in the coming seasons.

The likes of Antonio and Gianluca Scamacca were quite underwhelming for West Ham last season and the Hammers struggled in front of the goal.

Signing a quality goalscorer should be a top priority for them this summer and Wahi will be tempted to move to the Premier League if there is a concrete proposal on the table and a move to West Ham could be a step up in his career.

Elye Wahi celebrates a goal for Montpellier
More Stories / Latest News
Barcelona’s current position on Joao Felix is clear says Romano
Tottenham remain confident of keeping 29-year-old amid multiple transfer approaches
Fabrizio Romano’s intriguing Harry Kane update as Bayern ready another bid

He would get to test himself in the Premier League as well as the Europa League. West Ham managed to win a European trophy last season and they will look to do well in Europe this year as well.

They have the resources to get the transfer across the line, especially after the departure of Declan Rice, and it will be interesting to see if they can plug the gaps in their squad before the transfer window closes.

More Stories Elye Wahi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.