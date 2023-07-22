West Ham United are reportedly interested in signing the Montpellier striker Elye Wahi.

According to a report from 90 Min, West Ham striker Michail Antonio could be on his way out of the club with Saudi pro league side Al Ettifaq interested in signing him.

West Ham will need to bring in a quality replacement for the experienced forward and they have identified Wahi as an option.

The 20-year-old striker has been in fantastic form for Montpellier this past season, scoring 19 goals across all competitions.

There is no doubt that he is a prodigious talent with immense potential and he could be a key player for West Ham in the coming seasons.

The likes of Antonio and Gianluca Scamacca were quite underwhelming for West Ham last season and the Hammers struggled in front of the goal.

Signing a quality goalscorer should be a top priority for them this summer and Wahi will be tempted to move to the Premier League if there is a concrete proposal on the table and a move to West Ham could be a step up in his career.

He would get to test himself in the Premier League as well as the Europa League. West Ham managed to win a European trophy last season and they will look to do well in Europe this year as well.

They have the resources to get the transfer across the line, especially after the departure of Declan Rice, and it will be interesting to see if they can plug the gaps in their squad before the transfer window closes.