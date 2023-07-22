West Ham United are reportedly keen on signing the Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah.

The 27-year-old defender has been linked with a move to the Premier League and West Ham could prove to be a quality option for him.

The defender had an €18 million release clause in his contract but the clause has now expired. It will be interesting to see if West Ham can sign him for a reasonable price this summer.

According to Football Transfers, West Ham are looking to improve their defensive options by signing the German international.

Tah has previously revealed that a move to the Premier League appeals to him and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

West Ham have a significant budget this summer after the departure of Declan Rice and they should be able to afford the 27-year-old in the coming weeks.

The Hammers secured Europa League qualification by winning the Conference League last year and they will look to do well in Europe this season as well.

It is no secret that they will need to improve their squad and tightening up at the back should be a top priority for them.

The 27-year-old German international has shown his quality in the Bundesliga and he is certainly good enough for the Premier League as well.

If West Ham can sign him for a reasonable price this summer, he could prove to be an intelligent addition to David Moyes’ squad.

A move to the Premier League would be a step up for the German international as well and he will look to make his mark in English football and in Europe with West Ham.