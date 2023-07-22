Women’s World Cup: The Lionesses kick-start the campaign with a hard fought win against Haiti

England’s Women’s World Cup campaign got off to a challenging start with a hard-fought 1-0 win against Haiti in Brisbane. The match proved to be a close contest, with Haiti pushing England all the way.

The only goal of the game came from a penalty, with Georgia Stanway converting from the spot at the second attempt.

Her initial effort was saved heroically by Haiti’s goalkeeper Kerly Theus, but VAR intervened and ruled that the goalkeeper had encroached, resulting in a retake.

Stanway made no mistake the second time and calmly slotted the ball past the keeper to give England a 1-0 lead.

Haiti came close to equalizing later in the game, but England’s goalkeeper Mary Earps made a crucial save to deny Roseline Eloissaint, preserving the Lionesses’ slim advantage.

With the victory, England secured all three points in their opening match. They are currently joint top of their group with Denmark, who they will face next on July 28th.

Haiti, on the other hand, will take on China in their next fixture as they seek to bounce back from their narrow defeat against England.

