28-year-old Newcastle ace expected to leave for free next summer

Newcastle United defender Emil Krafth has been linked with a move away from the club.

The Swedish defender has a contract with Newcastle until the summer of 2024 and sources close to the player believe that Newcastle will let him leave on a free transfer next year.

The Magpies are unlikely to grant him an exit this summer. Newcastle are already lacking in depth in the right-back department and they will want the 28-year-old to stay beyond this summer.

It will be interesting to see if the Swedish defender can hold down a starting spot next season. The right-back sustained an ACL injury last August and he has found it hard to secure regular game time this past season.

There is no doubt that he could be a useful squad player for Newcastle next season especially with the Magpies competing in the Champions League.

Newcastle will need a bigger squad to do well across multiple competitions and the 28-year-old will hope to secure ample playing time.