European club wants to make Oxlade-Chamberlain their ‘highest-paid player’ – two other clubs interested

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, the former Liverpool midfielder, finds himself at the center of a three-way transfer battle, according to the latest report by The Mirror.

The 29-year-old became a free agent after Liverpool decided not to renew his contract at the end of last season. Alongside him, several other players, including James Milner, Naby Keita, and Roberto Firmino, also became free agents due to the club’s decision.

The former Arsenal midfielder is now free to agree a deal with any club he likes and as per the report, he has become the latest player to be linked with a move to Saudi Arabia.

Brentford are mentioned as another club who are strongly interested in signing the experienced midfielder on a one-year deal similar to the one they offered Christian Eriksen.

Turkish giants Besiktas are also keen on securing his services with the report claiming that they are ready to make the midfielder their ‘highest-paid player’.

During his successful six-year spell at Liverpool, Oxlade-Chamberlain played a crucial role in their triumphs, which included winning the Premier League and the Champions League.

In 146 appearances across all competitions, he contributed with 18 goals and 15 assists, leaving a lasting impact on the club’s recent successes.

It remains to be seen whether he stays in Europe or joins the list of players that have moved to Saudi Arabia to play in the Saudi Pro League.

